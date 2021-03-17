Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Edwards, DO
Dr. Megan Edwards, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, North Mississippi Health Services, Northwest Regional and Panola Medical Center.
1
Oxford Neurology2908 S Lamar Blvd Ste 100, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 281-0112
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County
- North Mississippi Health Services
- Northwest Regional
- Panola Medical Center
Dr. Edward’s keeps up with all new developments in the treatment of Alzheimers. She helps my spouse to feel less nervous during the testing. She encourages him.
- Neurology
- English
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Tremor and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
