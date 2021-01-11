Overview

Dr. Megan Dorsak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Dorsak works at PriMED Physicians Beavercreek Family Practice in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.