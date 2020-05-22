Dr. Megan Donnelly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Donnelly, DO
Overview
Dr. Megan Donnelly, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Dermatology6324 Fairview Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner. She takes the extra time to explain everything so that’s it’s easily understood by both the parent and the minor patient to make sure teens feel empowered to help themselves take control of their health. I also appreciate the that Dr. Donnelly stays informed on the latest treatments for chronic migraine and other conditions affecting her patients. She truly listens and responds to her patients needs and is a wonderful reminder of what compassion, care, and respect for each individual can do for one’s health as well as their faith in their provider.
About Dr. Megan Donnelly, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1437444346
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donnelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donnelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donnelly has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donnelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.