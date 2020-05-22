Overview

Dr. Megan Donnelly, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Donnelly works at Novant Health Women's Heart & Vascular Center - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.