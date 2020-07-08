Dr. Do has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Do, DO
Dr. Megan Do, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Texarkana, TX.
Texarkana Cardiology Associates2604 Saint Michael Dr Ste 345, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 838-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Do. She is very knowledgable. She explains things and gives you all kinds of options. She listens and overall she is very nice. We love her nurse too.
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.