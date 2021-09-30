Overview

Dr. Megan Joy Dejong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Dejong works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Cervical Polyps and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.