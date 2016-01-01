See All Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Megan Crochet, MD

Psychiatry
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Megan Crochet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.

Dr. Crochet works at The Care You Deserve in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    The Care You Deserve
    The Care You Deserve
1231 Prytania St Ste 600, New Orleans, LA 70130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Megan Crochet, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730321399
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane Hosp
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
