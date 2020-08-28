See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dermatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Megan Couvillion, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Couvillion works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suzanne Bruce and Associates P.A.
    1900 Saint James Pl Ste 600, Houston, TX 77056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 850-0240
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Itchy Skin
Psoriasis
Purpura
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Telogen Effluvium
Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Cancer
Cyst
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Foot Conditions
Fungal Nail Infection
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hives
Hyperpigmentation
Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light
Lichen Planus
Melasma
Microneedling
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Ultherapy®
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2020
    I struggled with minor but stubborn acne for 10+ years. Tried all the creams, antibiotics, everything. Nothing worked. After meeting with Dr. Couvillion a few times and continuing the process with minimal results, we decided to do the isotretinoin (formerly, accutane) treatment. She was incredibly supportive throughout the process, as I cried to her on a few occasions while struggling with breakouts and hair loss. She was always quick to give me answers when I called with new questions. She has the best bedside manner and truly cares about her patients and their experience. After 7 months of treatment, I am now 9 months removed from the medicine and from acne all together. I am so glad to have gone through such a rigorous process with an incredible doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Couvillion for any of your dermatology needs!
    — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Megan Couvillion, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1760724157
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Couvillion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Couvillion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Couvillion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Couvillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Couvillion works at Suzanne Bruce and Associates, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Couvillion’s profile.

    Dr. Couvillion has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couvillion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvillion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Couvillion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Couvillion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.