Dr. Megan Couvillion, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Suzanne Bruce and Associates P.A.1900 Saint James Pl Ste 600, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 850-0240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
I struggled with minor but stubborn acne for 10+ years. Tried all the creams, antibiotics, everything. Nothing worked. After meeting with Dr. Couvillion a few times and continuing the process with minimal results, we decided to do the isotretinoin (formerly, accutane) treatment. She was incredibly supportive throughout the process, as I cried to her on a few occasions while struggling with breakouts and hair loss. She was always quick to give me answers when I called with new questions. She has the best bedside manner and truly cares about her patients and their experience. After 7 months of treatment, I am now 9 months removed from the medicine and from acne all together. I am so glad to have gone through such a rigorous process with an incredible doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Couvillion for any of your dermatology needs!
Dr. Couvillion has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Couvillion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Couvillion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Couvillion has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Couvillion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Couvillion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Couvillion.
