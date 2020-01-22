Dr. Megan Cheney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Cheney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Women's Institute1441 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Cheney is wonderful, and her nurse Susie is, as well. They have a ‘system’ down pat to get you in & out with minimal waiting and a thorough history & exam. Dr Cheney listens, and takes the time you need to cover any issues you may have. She also has compassion.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528295409
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- Washington University, St Louis
Dr. Cheney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheney has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheney speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheney.
