Overview

Dr. Megan Cheney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Cheney works at Robin P. Blackstone, MD, FACS, Center for Diabetes and Bariatrics, Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.