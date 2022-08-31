See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chapter-Zylinski works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL3A, Garden City, NY 11530 (516) 747-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr Chapter-Zylinski did my lapiplasty. She was very upfront from the beginning about what to expect, including how long it will take the swelling to go away. There were no surprises, and her bedside manner was terrific from beginning to end.
    About Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053753160
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Rowan SOM Jefferson Health
    Medical Education
    • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Franklin and Marshall College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapter-Zylinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapter-Zylinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapter-Zylinski works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chapter-Zylinski’s profile.

    Dr. Chapter-Zylinski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapter-Zylinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapter-Zylinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapter-Zylinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

