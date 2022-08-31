Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapter-Zylinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Orthopedic Associates- Garden City1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL3A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 747-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chapter-Zylinski did my lapiplasty. She was very upfront from the beginning about what to expect, including how long it will take the swelling to go away. There were no surprises, and her bedside manner was terrific from beginning to end.
About Dr. Megan Chapter-Zylinski, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053753160
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Rowan SOM Jefferson Health
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Franklin and Marshall College
