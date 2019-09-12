Dr. Megan Carmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Carmel, MD
Overview
Dr. Megan Carmel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Unity Hospital.
Locations
Brighton Medicine Assoc. PC995 Senator Keating Blvd Bldg E, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 368-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In my eyes, she has gone above and beyond for me. Spends time with me and answers all my questions. Order further testing when necessary. Makes me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Megan Carmel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmel has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.