Overview

Dr. Megan Callahan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at Neurology Partners in Attleboro, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.