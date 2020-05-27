Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megan Callahan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Callahan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Callahan works at
Locations
Neurology Partners PC76 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 431-2026
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Based on my experience over the past 3 years, I have found Dr. Megan Callahan to be a thoughtful and knowledgeable neurologist. She has been supportive in all respects. I would not only recommend her practice to others, I also expect to continue as her patient myself.
About Dr. Megan Callahan, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1780642611
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- University Hospital Boston
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
