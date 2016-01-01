See All Family Doctors in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Megan Buri, MD

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Overview

Dr. Megan Buri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Buri works at Bess Truman Family Medicine Center and Maternal Care Clinic in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Health Lakewood Medical Center
    7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Kc Care Health Center
    1106 E 30th St Ste B, Kansas City, MO 64109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 753-5144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Megan Buri, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922462795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

