Dr. Megan Brown, MD

Dermatology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Megan Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Brown works at Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavilion in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavillion
    9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-5434
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    South Bay Skin & Cancer Medical Group Inc
    256 Landis Ave Ste 300, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 426-9600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Lichen Planus
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 21, 2020
    Dr Brown is fantastic! This was my first experience w a dermatologist, and my main goal was skin cancer screening. She was so kind and genuine when greeting me! Her exam felt thorough, but she kept my mind at ease and explained everything thoroughly. She also addressed a secondary issue, and gave me great suggestions for how to step up my skin care plan. She clearly cares about my long term health, and I look forward to working with her regularly! I left w a big smile on my face.
    LK — Jul 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Megan Brown, MD
    About Dr. Megan Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386087617
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Megan Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

