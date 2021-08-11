See All Urologists in Winchester, VA
Dr. Megan Bing, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Megan Bing, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Bing works at Urology Clinic Of Winchester in Winchester, VA with other offices in Martinsburg, WV and Petersburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinic of Winchester PC
    1712 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    120 Campus Dr, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 247-1280
  3. 3
    Bensenhaver Medical Practice
    100 Hospital Dr Ste 1, Petersburg, WV 26847 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 257-1944
  4. 4
    Winchester Medical Center
    1840 Amherst St, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 667-1712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gonorrhea Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Trichomoniasis Screening

Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Megan Bing, MD

    • Urology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154648764
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
