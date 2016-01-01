Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD is a dermatologist in North Andover, MA. She currently practices at Northeast Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.
Locations
1
Northeast Dermatology Associates538 Turnpike St, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 691-5690Wednesday8:45am - 3:45pm
2
Northeast Dermatology Associates62 Brown St Ste 304C, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 691-5690
3
Northeast Dermatology Associates75 Gilcreast Rd Unit 100, Londonderry, NH 03053 Directions (603) 432-3178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Megan Bernstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Admitting Hospitals
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
