Overview

Dr. Megan Applewhite, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Applewhite works at AMC General Surgery Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.