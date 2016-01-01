Overview

Dr. Meg Whelan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook.



Dr. Whelan works at Chabot, Larry Lee in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.