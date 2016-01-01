Dr. Meg Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meg Whelan, MD
Dr. Meg Whelan, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook.
Chabot, Larry Lee3201 Brassfield Rd Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 355-0139
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Spanish
- 1841348455
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc Methodist Hospita
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Dr. Whelan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whelan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whelan has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Whelan speaks Spanish.
Dr. Whelan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whelan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.