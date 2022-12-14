Overview

Dr. Meg Lemon, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.



Dr. Lemon works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Denver - 3540 S Poplar St in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.