Overview

Dr. Meesun Sim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Sim works at Rachel Sim, M.D., P.A. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.