Dr. Meera Yogarajah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yogarajah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Yogarajah, MD
Overview
Dr. Meera Yogarajah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Yogarajah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Cancer Center at RWJUH Hamilton2575 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 594-4748Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yogarajah?
Dr. Yogarajah is very knowledgeable about breast cancer and what treatment is needed. She explains the treatment and there is chemo education afterwards. As far as my condition, we did not need to review that in any extreme depth as my breast surgeon handled all that (and very well). She explained the stats for recurrence in the beginning and also formally checked for any metastasizing since my cancer had an aggressive oncotype score even though my lymph nodes were/are supposed to be clean. She is a busy doctor, but I have never felt like just a number. She has a no non-sense attitude about missing things you are supposed to do like follow-up appointments for other related procedures so watch out if you do! Her speech is fine, I can keep up and understand her. I could see how it could be hard to keep up as these are conversations we aren’t used to having, needing time to process, and the general fear and anxiety that tags along with such a life changing condition.
About Dr. Meera Yogarajah, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366790503
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yogarajah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yogarajah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yogarajah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yogarajah works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yogarajah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yogarajah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yogarajah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yogarajah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.