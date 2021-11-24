See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Meera Wells, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meera Wells, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Wells works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Health Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave # 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 897-3640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Meera Wells, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Hindi
    • 1407952302
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • St Elizabeths
    • Providence Hosp & Med Ctr
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wells works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wells’s profile.

    Dr. Wells has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

