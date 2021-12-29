Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meera Shukla, MD
Dr. Meera Shukla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
One Medical Group345 Spear St Fl 5, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (888) 201-1937
Circle Medical333 1st St Ste A, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 840-0560Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Great bedside manner, thorough, truly listens to you & makes you feel heard.
About Dr. Meera Shukla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1700124773
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shukla accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.