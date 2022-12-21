Dr. Meera Shreedhara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shreedhara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Shreedhara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meera Shreedhara, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor University Medical Center
Dr. Shreedhara works at
Locations
-
1
Hunt Regional Medical Center4215 Joe Ramsey Blvd E, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (903) 408-5112Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shreedhara?
Anticipation was very negative to no eval. She administered test with extreme comfort which was most appreciated
About Dr. Meera Shreedhara, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1639388689
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shreedhara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shreedhara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shreedhara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shreedhara works at
Dr. Shreedhara has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shreedhara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shreedhara speaks Hindi and Kannada.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Shreedhara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shreedhara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shreedhara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shreedhara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.