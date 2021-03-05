Dr. Meera Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Patel, DO
Dr. Meera Patel, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Usmd Arlington South Obgyn811 W Interstate 20 Ste 218, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 466-9578
Harris Methodist Fort Worth1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 250-2009
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is so great! Straight forward and personable. She’s delivered 2 of my 3 and I hope she does the next one!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
