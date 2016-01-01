Dr. Meera Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meera Lobo, MD
Overview
Dr. Meera Lobo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Lobo works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Kidney Care of Hudson Valley, PC2585 South Rd Ste 15A, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-1399
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lobo?
About Dr. Meera Lobo, MD
- Nephrology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992729784
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobo works at
Dr. Lobo has seen patients for Hemodialysis and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lobo speaks Hindi.
Dr. Lobo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.