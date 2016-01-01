See All Pediatric Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Pediatric Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Meera Kotagal, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. 

Dr. Kotagal works at Cincinnati Childrens Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY and Liberty Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 (513) 636-4200
    Cincinnati Children's Northern Kentucky
    2765 Chapel Pl, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 (859) 344-5390
    Cincinnati Children's Liberty Campus
    7777 Yankee Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044 (513) 803-9600
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Biliary Atresia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Rib Fracture
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Pediatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1346482155
    • General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
