Dr. Meera Khedkar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Rhode Island Hospital - Lifespan (Providence)



Dr. Khedkar works at Summit Medical Group - Ear, Nose, and Throat (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.