Dr. Meera Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meera Joseph, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical University Of Lublin.
Inlet Psychiatry345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 302B, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 639-7992
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- We do not accept health insurance
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- SUNY/Stony Brook, NY Geriatric Psychiatry
- SUNY/Stony Brook University Hospital
- Medical University Of Lublin
- CUNY - Brooklyn College
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.