Dr. Meera Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meera Iyengar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They completed their fellowship with BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Iyengar works at
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clermont1920 Don Wickham Dr Ste 100, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-1150
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orlando6400 Sanger Rd Ste A2400, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 735-5695
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orlando Downtown70 W Gore St Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 426-8484
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is very friendly and got straight to the point. I recommend her for sure.
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas
Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
