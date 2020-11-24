Overview

Dr. Meera Iyengar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They completed their fellowship with BROWN UNIVERSITY



Dr. Iyengar works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clermont in Clermont, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.