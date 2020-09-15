Overview

Dr. Meera Amar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Amar works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.