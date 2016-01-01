Overview

Dr. Meenu Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Gupta and Gupta Mds in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.