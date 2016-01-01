Overview

Dr. Meenu Bhalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhalla works at RWJPE Somerset Family Practice in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.