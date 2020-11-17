See All Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD

Cardiology
4 (25)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Dhir works at Sonterra Cardiovascular Inst in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sonterra Cardiovascular Institute
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 496-0300
  2. 2
    18114 Ransom Hl, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 408-2632

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Murmur
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Chest Pain
Heart Murmur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dhir?

    Nov 17, 2020
    Before coming to Dr. Dhir I had been with another cardiologist for nearly a year. I was not satisfied with the level of care, tests, tests, poor feedback and poor access to see the doctor. They even cancelled twice after sending me for 'must have' tests and waiting 2-3 weeks to see the Dr. for results! When I switched to Dr. Dhir she moved quickly to begin tests so my situation could be diagnosed accurately. The combination of on-site and off-site tests helped her get the info she needed quickly. And when she had definitive results, she let me know ASAP so I didn't have to continue worrying for days or weeks. Within hours of seeing her she had me signed up for a home monitoring device. The next day I was in her office getting a diagnosis from the overnight event and even then she did not bombard me with pills. She started out slow and is continuing to monitor my condition before she decides the final diagnosis and treatment. She was competent, thorough, and efficient, and the displayed
    Janis — Nov 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhir to family and friends

    Dr. Dhir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dhir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD.

    About Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962517201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhir works at Sonterra Cardiovascular Inst in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dhir’s profile.

    Dr. Dhir has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.