Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD
Overview
Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences.
Locations
Sonterra Cardiovascular Institute1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 496-0300
- 2 18114 Ransom Hl, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 408-2632
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Before coming to Dr. Dhir I had been with another cardiologist for nearly a year. I was not satisfied with the level of care, tests, tests, poor feedback and poor access to see the doctor. They even cancelled twice after sending me for 'must have' tests and waiting 2-3 weeks to see the Dr. for results! When I switched to Dr. Dhir she moved quickly to begin tests so my situation could be diagnosed accurately. The combination of on-site and off-site tests helped her get the info she needed quickly. And when she had definitive results, she let me know ASAP so I didn't have to continue worrying for days or weeks. Within hours of seeing her she had me signed up for a home monitoring device. The next day I was in her office getting a diagnosis from the overnight event and even then she did not bombard me with pills. She started out slow and is continuing to monitor my condition before she decides the final diagnosis and treatment. She was competent, thorough, and efficient, and the displayed
About Dr. Meeney Dhir, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhir has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.