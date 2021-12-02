Dr. Meenakshi Pande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meenakshi Pande, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meenakshi Pande, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1594 Freedom Blvd Ste 102B, Florence, SC 29505 Directions (843) 673-7560
-
2
Florence Neurosurgery and Spine PC1204 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 673-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pande?
She is very knowledgeable and professional. She is also kind and understanding. I liked that she let me ask all the questions I needed. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Meenakshi Pande, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538198080
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
