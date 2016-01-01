Dr. Meenakshi Goyal-Khemka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal-Khemka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meenakshi Goyal-Khemka, MD
Dr. Meenakshi Goyal-Khemka, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Ped Hemo Oncology300 2nd Ave # SW251, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 965-8726
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 614-2324Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
About Dr. Meenakshi Goyal-Khemka, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1629178306
Education & Certifications
- Suny Hsc
- SUNY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Dr. Goyal-Khemka speaks Hindi.
