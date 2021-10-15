See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Meenakshi Andrew, DO

Internal Medicine
Dr. Meenakshi Andrew, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Andrew works at Bethesda Internal Medicine Partners in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Potomac Physician Associates
    10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 100, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 493-4440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Oct 15, 2021
    Dr. Andrew is a great communicator and really takes the time to help with all my health issues. Very professional with great common sense.
    BG — Oct 15, 2021
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Meenakshi Andrew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrew works at Bethesda Internal Medicine Partners in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Andrew’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

