Dr. Meena Singh, MD
Dr. Meena Singh, MD is a Dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH.
KMC Dermatology6333 Long Ave, Shawnee, KS 66216 Directions (913) 631-6330
I flew in for PRP and a hair transplant. Dr. Singh was fantastic to work with and Ryan made everything perfect for me. They even helped with hotel accommodations. First class all the way.
About Dr. Meena Singh, MD
- 15 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS)/Medical Hair Restoration (MHR)
- Mayo Clinic
- HARVARD MED SCH
- University Of Southern California
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Lichen Planus, Hair Loss and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
