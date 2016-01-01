Overview

Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Sathappan works at Aasha Pediatrics in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.