Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Aasha Pediatrics1569 Lexann Ave Ste 230, San Jose, CA 95121 Directions (408) 274-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meena Sathappan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1417988304
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sathappan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathappan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathappan speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathappan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.