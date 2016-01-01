Dr. Meena Said, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Said is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Said, MD
Overview
Dr. Meena Said, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Said works at
Locations
Lisa C. Moore MD Inc.1301 20th St Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 460-1979
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meena Said, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245502954
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
