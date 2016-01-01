Dr. Meena Sadaps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadaps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Sadaps, MD
Overview
Dr. Meena Sadaps, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Sadaps works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Spine Health9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (833) 989-2044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadaps?
About Dr. Meena Sadaps, MD
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- English
- 1245625631
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadaps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadaps works at
Dr. Sadaps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadaps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadaps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadaps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.