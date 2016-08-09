Overview

Dr. Meena Rawal, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Rawal works at Pediatric Center of Canton in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.