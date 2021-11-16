Dr. Meena Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Rao, MD
Overview
Dr. Meena Rao, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Health1500 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
I saw DR Rao for the first time on Novmber 16, 2021 and was very pleased and satisfied. Dr. Henry Patel in this same practice had been my cardiologist for many years until he passed away. Dr Rao has the same caring mannerism as DR Patel and her professional background is very impressive. I look forward to a long association with her.
About Dr. Meena Rao, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1932367471
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.