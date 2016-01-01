Dr. Narayanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meena Narayanan, MD
Dr. Meena Narayanan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego Inc765 Medical Center Ct Ste 211, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 616-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center751 Medical Center Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 502-5800
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Narayanan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
