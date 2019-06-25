Dr. Meena Meka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Meka, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Meena Meka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Office201 S Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 571-4941
Ajay G Meka MD Inc2740 S Bristol St Ste 208, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 979-5734
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Meka?
I saw Dr. Meka on the 21 of June.She is the kindest person you have ever met. She gave me enough time to read my list os questions and she asked me a lot of other questions to make sure I had all my doubts cleared. Since I was a first time patient of hers she ordered an electrocardiogram, burned a brown scab in my back and invited me to several classes that offers at her center for Senior Citizens. I will go to as many as I can because they deal with memory, halzhaimers, early memory loss, mobility and
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1013338722
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Meka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.