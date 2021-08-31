See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Concord, MA
Dr. Meena Mehta, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Meena Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Prisma Medical Associates in Concord, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Compassionate Care Associates
    131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 610, Concord, MA 01742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 371-7778

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emerson Hospital
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Beth — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. Meena Mehta, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285615310
    Education & Certifications

    • St Elizabeth's Med Center
    • Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meena Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Prisma Medical Associates in Concord, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.