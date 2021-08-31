Dr. Meena Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Meena Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and MelroseWakefield Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Compassionate Care Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 610, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 371-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehta and her staff are wonderful! It's easy to schedule appointments - even Urgent visits at the office or on the phone. She is thorough, explains everything and is truly compassionate. I trust her with my life!
About Dr. Meena Mehta, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285615310
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
