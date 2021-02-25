Overview

Dr. Meena Krishna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coimbatore Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Krishna works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Palatine, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.