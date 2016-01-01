Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandelwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Khandelwal works at
Locations
-
1
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Princeton10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 208, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions
-
3
Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Sewell4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
-
4
Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine1 Cooper Plz Ste 623, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khandelwal?
About Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1841377942
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Boston Va Mc
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khandelwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khandelwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khandelwal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khandelwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khandelwal works at
Dr. Khandelwal has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khandelwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khandelwal speaks Hindi.
Dr. Khandelwal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khandelwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khandelwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khandelwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.