Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Khandelwal works at Cardiac Partners of Cooper and Inspira in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Sewell, NJ and Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    6100 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043
  2. 2
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Princeton
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 208, Princeton, NJ 08540
  3. 3
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Sewell
    4 Plaza Dr Ste 403, Sewell, NJ 08080
  4. 4
    Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    1 Cooper Plz Ste 623, Camden, NJ 08103

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sickle Cell Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sickle Cell Screening

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    English, Hindi
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1841377942
    • 1841377942
    NPI Number
    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    Boston Va Mc
    • Boston Va Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
    Medical Education
    Internal Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cooper University Hospital

    Dr. Meena Khandelwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khandelwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khandelwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khandelwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khandelwal has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khandelwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Khandelwal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khandelwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khandelwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khandelwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

