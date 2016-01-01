Dr. Meena Jhatakia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhatakia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Jhatakia, MD
Overview
Dr. Meena Jhatakia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Locations
Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center200 NW 7th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 Directions (954) 759-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meena Jhatakia, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhatakia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhatakia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhatakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhatakia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhatakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhatakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhatakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.