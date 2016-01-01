Overview

Dr. Meena Jhatakia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Jhatakia works at Premiere Perinatal Associates in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.