Dr. Fatimi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meena Fatimi, MD
Dr. Meena Fatimi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Gouverneur Rehabilitation Center227 Madison St, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 238-7483
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been a patient of Dr Fatimi for close to a year. I find her to be compassionate and dedicated to the medical field. She cares about the patients in her care. She runs a great clinic at Gouverneur and I highly recommend her as a primary doctor. She is skilled in treating transgender patients as well as members of the LGB community. She has always answered messages, made sure I was taken care of and referred me to the right specialist when needed.
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Fatimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
