Dr. Ahluwalia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meena Ahluwalia, MD
Overview
Dr. Meena Ahluwalia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ahluwalia works at
Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6108
Nyc Health Hospitals Harlem506 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037 Directions (646) 267-9654
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center13420 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6742
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
excellent oncologist very caring and makes patients with cancer very comfortable with empathy
About Dr. Meena Ahluwalia, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467628115
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
